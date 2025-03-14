4 Georgia Bulldogs prospects that are clear Atlanta Falcons fits

4. Mykel Williams

Arguably no Georgia prospect is a better first-round fit for the team than Mykel Williams. It isn't without risk, but Williams is unquestionably one of the best pure edge rushers in this draft. The size and explosive ability you want to see are there and Williams is still only twenty years old. It wouldn't be surprising to see Williams become a surprise top-ten pick and certainly on the board he is gone before Atlanta's number is called.

All of the issues with Williams can be improved with training and coaching. The prospect needs to continue to build strength in his upper body and develop as a pass rusher. All of the tools are there and leave the potential for Atlanta to find a franchise pass rusher. While it isn't without risk, the fanbase would be excited to put their arms around the possibility of finally adding a franchise edge rusher. Something the team has lacked for nearly a decade.

5. Smael Mondon Jr.

How far into the draft will Mondon remain on the board? The Falcons using a late day two pick on the linebacker wouldn't be out of the question. Mondon would complete Atlanta's linebacker group and leave you feeling far better about the unit, hoping to find a surprise starter in Deablo or Mondon. At the very least you've greatly improved your depth at a struggling position.

Kaden Elliss is a great pass rusher but often a liability when he is off the ball. Atlanta needs to become more flexible and athletic at the position. Drafting Mondon is a big step in that direction and wouldn't cost the team an early pick. Mondon remains one of the more underrated Georgia prospects heading into the 2025 draft.