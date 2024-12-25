4 Gifts the Atlanta Falcons handed other teams over the course of 2024

1. Ending New Orleans losing streak

The Atlanta Falcons chance at division perfection was ended by a Kirk Cousins interception and the first of what would be a long line of bad starts for the veteran. The Saints were on a historic losing streak and had just fired their head coach looking to bring some life back into the team. This game was defined by the Saints hitting early deep shots and putting the Falcons in a hole.

Atlanta's defense would come to life in the second half and give them every chance to take back control of the game. Kirk Cousins threw a back-breaking pick on the pivotal drive and the Saints were able to put the game away. There were fewer injuries and this was a team playing with renewed energy after the change at head coach.

Still, with anything close to capable quarterback play this was a win. The Falcons handed their division rival a gift of ending their losing streak and bringing energy back into the building. This should have been the game that kept the Falcons ahead of the Bucs and put the entire future of the organization of the Saints into question, as bad of a loss as you can have.