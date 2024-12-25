4 Gifts the Atlanta Falcons handed other teams over the course of 2024

3. Giving Tampa time to catch up

Going hand-in-hand with the loss to New Orleans was allowing the Bucs time to catch the Falcons in the NFC South. If the team had simply handled business against struggling teams the division would already be theirs and they would be getting ready to host a home playoff game. Instead, the team needs either a Carolina upset or to beat Washington to be able to get into the playoffs.

After the Bucs lost back-to-back games to the Chiefs and 49ers it seemed impossible, they could catch the Falcons. Atlanta had the tiebreaker and far too big of a lead to close the gap without an epic collapse. In stepped Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins to author the collapse that would allow Tampa to take back the division lead after Atlanta's loss to the Chargers.

However, the Bucs were unable to keep the Falcons gift losing to Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Handed back the gift they had just so perfectly crafted for their division rival now leaves the division in question. After beating the Giants and Raiders the Falcons season will now be decided against Dan Quinn and the Commanders.