4 Head coaching fits that should have the Falcons considering Raheem's future

The Atlanta Falcons aren't parting ways with Raheem Morris this offseason. The team has opted to blame former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake for the team's failures. The move is more than fair when you consider all the issues Atlanta's defense faced during the season. Lake was a questionable hire from the start and simply didn't work.

Still, there are a myriad of head coaching fits that would be inarguable upgrades over Raheem Morris. After a season full of blunders, it is only fair to look and wonder if Atlanta should have considered making a change.

1. Ben Johnson- Lion OC

Current Lions OC is going to be the prized head coaching target of the offseason. Look at what the OC has accomplished with Jared Goff and his skill players and there is no question he is deserving of a head coach role. However, it is only fair to point out that both Arthur Smith and Raheem Morris had impressive runs as coordinators.

Taking the next step doesn't always work for even the best football minds at coordinator. Still, it is fun to imagine what Johnson might accomplish with a Michael Penix Jr. and a wealth of young weapons. A fit that is fun to consider when you look at Johnson's age and accomplishments.