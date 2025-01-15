4 Head coaching fits that should have the Falcons considering Raheem's future

2. Brian Flores

After the Minnesota Vikings flamed out of the playoffs in the wildcard round it is fair to wonder if Brian Flores will be given deserved looks for a head coaching spot. Flores was set up for failure in Miami and found a way to install a winning culture before being forced out. The former Dolphins head coach set the table for what the team would do well under their next head coach. Not given enough credit for his time in Miami considering the degree of difficulty the head coach didn't deserve to be fired.

Still, Flores has made the most of the chance to coach the Minnesota defense and put together an elite season. The Vikings' downfall wasn't the team's defense but Sam Darnold turning back into the quarterback he was believed to be going into the season.

The final two games for the Vikings were defined by the magic of an offensive minded head coach wearing off for Sam Darnold. The efforts and schemes of Brian Flores defense remained consistent. The coordinator has more than earned another shot as a head coach and would have been a great fit for the Falcons allowing them to retain Zac Robinson and bring in someone capable of rebuilding the defense.