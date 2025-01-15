4 Head coaching fits that should have the Falcons considering Raheem's future

3. Pete Carroll

The more Russell Wilson plays at new landing spots the more impressive the Seattle run becomes. There was a time when it was believed that Carroll was holding back Wilson from his true potential. Carroll was focused on running the football and playing sound defense. They were unwilling to let Wilson fully cook limiting what the quarterback was allowed to do. This resulted in a Super Bowl win over Denver and consistent playoff appearances for most of a decade.

Carroll is a well-respected head coach who has an established history of winning. By far the former head coach is the most accomplished option on the market. Carroll's ability to connect with his players is a part of what has made him such a well-respected leader and football mind over the past two decades.

Carroll could have been brought in as well with a focus of rebuilding the defense. Allow Zac Robinson to stay and continue to establish stability for Michael Penix Jr. It is fun to consider what the veteran coach could accomplish in a very winnable NFC South. Pete Carroll on the 2024 Atlanta Falcons would have likely had the team in the playoffs and winning double-digit games.