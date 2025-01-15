4 Head coaching fits that should have the Falcons considering Raheem's future

4. Marcus Freeman

If you're an NFL franchise looking to find the next Mike Tomlin or Andy Reid to bring years of stability, Marcus Freeman has to be near the top of the list. Freeman has led Notre Dame to an impressive record since taking over in the 2021 season. Freeman's best accomplishment is going on a surprise CFP run that included beating Georgia in convincing fashion.

Now Freeman has Notre Dame one win away from becoming champions. No matter how the game might play out there isn't any denying the young coach is an exciting NFL fit. Bringing in someone that could have the ability to build a winning culture and long-term stability.

The Falcons are simply left hoping that Raheem Morris can make adjustments and figure out how to manage late in games. Perhaps parting ways with Jimmy Lake will prove to be the reset Morris and the rest of the coaching staff needed.

However, it is hard to talk yourself into a head coach who fumbled a 6-3 start and let the moment be too big for him when the season was on the line against Washington.