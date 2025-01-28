4 Huge decisions facing the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason

1. Are the Falcons willing to keep Kirk Cousins?

Whether the team is willing to hold the veteran hostage or is simply posturing to help trade interest in up for debate. The Falcons have clear motivation to keep Cousins on the roster if they cannot find a trade this offseason. The veteran quarterback is a far cheaper cap hit on the roster as opposed to letting the veteran walk away.

There is also the consideration of Michael Penix Jr. proving he can stay healthy for a full season. If you can't find a trade for Cousins, there is an argument to be made Atlanta should keep Cousins on the roster. With negative cap space currently, the Falcons lack the needed room to cut the veteran quarterback without making a series of moves.

Even if the team was able to do this it would limit the ability to add anyone during the offseason. This team needs far more than the draft picks they currently hold. Kirk Cousins could become an interesting trade piece if the draft is as thin at quarterback as it appears to be. Cousins could become a target out of complete desperation. Still, it is an unfortunate position the Falcons have put themselves in.