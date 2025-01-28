4 Huge decisions facing the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason

2. Grady Jarrett's future

Everything just covered is a big reason why the future of Grady Jarrett is in question this offseason. Jarrett has been the ultimate Falcon and has the respect of his team and fanbase. However, at this stage of the veteran's career there is no hiding the fact his cap hit is far too high. Atlanta must find a way to either rework the deal or perhaps move on from a franchise player.

These decisions are never easy but look at how the Atlanta defensive line was abused at the end of the season. Simply put, cutting Jarrett is unlikely to make your defense much worse. The lack of leadership will be a loss but your defense imploded at the end of the year.

Atlanta's defensive line was supposed to be what they leaned on not a weakness. Atlanta's lack of pressure and struggles against the run are a piece of why they must consider moving on from Jarrett. It isn't an easy decision and not one that is being pointed to as the clear move. Still, it is one of the bigger cap hits you do have the ability to move on from. Jarrett's future is very much in question moving into the offseason.