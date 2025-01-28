4 Huge decisions facing the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason

3. Will the Falcons make the obvious first-round decision?

It seems impossible the Falcons make any first-round decision other than adding a corner or edge rusher. This is the same line the Falcons were hearing before deciding to draft Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. While both picks appear to be clear hits it hasn't mattered because the Falcons cannot find defensive stops when they need them most.

The lack of pass rush and help around Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell is clear. What is a bit murkier is whether or not Terry Fontenot is going to make the obvious move. It was impossible to think the Falcons were going to take another skill player two seasons ago or a quarterback after signing Kirk Cousins.

Both times Fontenot shocked the fanbase and kept the focus on adding offensive talent. If there was ever a year that this trend was going to end it would be now. You have Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Robinson, and Penix all under contract. There isn't a need to take a swing on anything other than a defensive piece. Still, this front office remains erratic and difficult to predict.