4 Huge decisions facing the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason

4. Will the team re-sign Drew Dalman?

Atlanta's entire starting offense outside of center Drew Dalman is under contract moving into the 2025 season. The only offensive questions are at center and whether or not the team wants to trade Kyle Pitts. The stability of the unit offers the Falcons a great chance to focus completely on rebuilding the defense.

We've seen both from the Rams and Bills it is possible to rebuild a defense in a single offseason. Even if it wasn't the best units in the league the savvy teams found ways to add impact pieces in the draft. If this is the approach the Falcons want to take they could attempt to use limited cap space to keep the entire starting offense together.

Dalman is going to be the best center to hit the market leaving the Falcons far from the only team with interest. How willing they are to invest in Dalman with so much already invested in the offensive line is an unknown.

Dalman missed a large chunk of the 2024 season and the team found a way to still put together a capable offensive line. It is a real debate whether or not Dalman is worth a heavy investment this offseason.