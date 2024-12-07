4 Landings spots for Kirk Cousins if veteran's Atlanta tenure is at an end
By Nick Halden
1. Minnesota Vikings
This might not be a popular suggestion for Vikings fans, however, it would make a level of sense. The last time Cousins was playing with the Vikings the quarterback was putting up MVP level numbers. While his tenure in Atlanta would assumably end in poor fashion you're looking for teams good enough to be out of reach of drafting a quarterback and still needing a possible answer.
Veteran Sam Darnold started hot for the Vikings but has faded down the stretch. Set to hit free agency it seems unlikely the Vikings are going to be the team to pay the veteran quarterback. There is the question mark of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy who has yet to start a game after an early season-ending injury.
Bringing back Kirk Cousins at an extremely cheap rate while the Falcons are stuck in an awful cap situation would be a very Vikings move. You have a quarterback you understand well and that can help McCarthy step into the role. If you don't believe the quarterback is ready you can see what Cousins has left returning to his former team. Minnesota is going to be in the market and reuniting with Cousins for a season makes sense.