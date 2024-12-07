4 Landings spots for Kirk Cousins if veteran's Atlanta tenure is at an end
By Nick Halden
2. San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy doesn't have the full group of weapons and a great defense and suddenly the quarterback appears very average. We know that Kirk Cousins has long been a target of the San Francisco head coach but the stars never aligned to make the move. Your hand is soon going to be forced to pay Brock Purdy or move on from the quarterback.
If this season's struggles continue why not bring in veteran competition? At worst you have a great backup option that is going to push Brock Purdy. There is always the chance as well, you find whatever Kirk has left in the tank in a move to an innovative offense with a myriad of weapons.
As a reminder Cousins leaving the Falcons would have a drastic dead cap hit that handcuffs the team in the offseason. It is why the contract along with drafting Penix has never made sense. Any of these moves works for Cousins but it hurts the Falcons and will prevent them from being able to build a complete roster. However, the focus remains on teams that would be great fits for the veteran and despite Purdy, San Francisco should be at the top of the list.