4 Landings spots for Kirk Cousins if veteran's Atlanta tenure is at an end
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's bench
This seems the most likely way that this is going to end for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins. Whether it is this season or in the final years of the contract. With the amount of money, the Falcons have given to Cousins a trade or cut is almost impossible to fathom. Making Cousins the highest-paid backup in the league would be a move that fits the reputation of the Falcons.
It is why the decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. remains frustrating and nonsensical for the front office. Having a backup plan is great if you have the ability to inact that plan when it is needed. Cousins is supposed to be your starter for at least the next two seasons for those paying attention to the contract and cap space.
However, the level of play we've seen from the veteran over the last three games screams to make a change. One the Falcons are refusing based on their belief in Cousins a likely an understanding of what benching him means financially. The most likely ending for the Falcons is continuing to start Cousins until the team has no other choice but to send him to the bench. Whether that moment is next week or year or two down the road is up for debate.