4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
By Nick Halden
1. Is this the end for Younghoe Koo?
The Atlanta Falcons being patient with their kicker is understandable for two reasons. The first is the fact Koo has been historically great before this season as one of the most reliable options in league history. Leading us to the contract Atlanta handed Koo and would leave them on the hook for a sizable dead cap hit at a cheap position.
Giving Koo another game to fix things makes sense and is more than deserved with his history. Still, the majority of the league at the position would be out of a job if they missed five of their last seven attempts. That is the streak Koo is currently on leaving reason to wonder if it is more than simply a cold streak for the veteran.
Kickers have a long history of going sideways without reasoning or warning. If Koo's struggles continue in Denver how confident are you in remaining with the kicker heading into the bye? It would be ill-advised to not at least bring in someone to compete and add a bit of depth. No matter how you slice it the Falcons have major cause for concern from a player who had defined reliability.