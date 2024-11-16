4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
By Nick Halden
2. How does the defense react to facing a mobile quarterback?
If you've watched the Falcons for any length of time you understand their history of struggling to stop any quarterback able to move outside the pocket. It is as if they are shocked every time it happens unable to offer the obvious counter. The defense showed signs of life with the return of Troy Andersen and gave the Atlanta offense every chance to take control of the game. Even with a late clutch stop to mount a desperation drive, it was a far better week for the unit after first-half struggles.
Now the Falcons are going to one of the toughest places to play against Bo Nix. The rookie quarterback has arguably been the biggest surprise of the draft showing poise and pushing the Broncos on the fringes of playoff contention. Both teams are coming off frustrating losses and badly need this game.
Nix is going to be playing a bit more aggressive and the Falcons must have a counter. If Nix runs wild the Falcons are going to lose this game. Denver's defense is far too good to allow the Falcons to consistently put up the needed points if they can't stop Nix.