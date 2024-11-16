4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
By Nick Halden
3. Can Atlanta limp into the bye without any more injuries?
The bye week for the Falcons couldn't come at a better time for a team whose injury report is far too long. The defense has been hit especially hard with injuries with a number of key offensive pieces showing up on this week's report as well. The Falcons badly need a game without a serious injury allowing them a week to heal and to find answers for the players they have lost.
Atlanta's defensive line is the unit that has been hit the hardest. Losing two key pieces last week leaves a struggling unit thin. Perhaps this opens the door for rookie Brandon Dorlus to finally make his much-awaited debut. It is hard to imagine the Falcons keeping him out of the lineup due to a complete lack of other options.
The Falcons need a win but they also need a week free of serious injuries giving them time to get healthy enough to make a stretch run. Against a tough Denver defense that isn't going to be an easy accomplishment. Atlanta's health and who they hold out of the game remains a huge story not only this week but moving forward.