4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
By Nick Halden
4. Who is able to bounce back?
Which team suffered the more brutal loss? On optics alone, it has to be the Denver Broncos who had the undefeated Chiefs on the ropes and had every reason to believe they were going to win that game. You force Kansas City to use their timeout leaving Patrick Mahomes zero time to mount a comeback and run the clock down for what has been an easy kick for your special teams unit. The blocking breaks down and a miracle block keeps the Chiefs' perfect season alive.
An absolutely brutal way to lose but at least the Broncos lost to the defending champs. For the Falcons, they lost to a team that has lost their last seven games and were begging to be beaten. New Orleans couldn't get anything going in the second-half and consistently handed Kirk Cousins the football asking Atlanta to take control of the game.
No matter which way you slice it both losses are beyond deflating. Both teams are desperate for a win to stay in the playoff race and maintain control of their seasons. How each responds will be telling in what to expect moving forward.