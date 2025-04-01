4 Notable Former Atlanta Falcons free agents searching for landing spots

The Atlanta Falcons have had two very opposite approaches when it comes to their 2024 starters. Almost the entire offense was either already under contract or had been re-signed for the 2025 season. Defensively, Atlanta has understandably taken the opposite approach, jettisoning a large number of starters and key role players.

It is a wise decision when you consider the 2024 results and how much blame the defense deserves for how the season ended. The Falcons aren't the only team that has shown limited interest in former Atlanta defenders, with a number of key pieces still searching for a landing spot.

Matthew Judon

There is an argument to be made at this point the Falcons should consider a reunion. The fact that this is a consideration speaks to how awful the market is at the position and how limited Atlanta's current pass rushing options are. Leonard Floyd is the only clear starting option currently on the roster. Paying Judon to return as a rotational piece on a contract based on incentives would make sense for both sides after the failed trade.

Justin Simmons

Simmons playing alongside Jessie Bates didn't have the results fans were hoping for. It was a clear upgrade over Richie Grant, and that is as nice a sentiment as can be offered of Simmons' time in Atlanta. The best moment was the safety picking off Patrick Mahomes to help put Atlanta in the game against Kansas City. It was a frustrating stint that the team isn't likely going to revisit.

Kevin King

King making a comeback with Atlanta was an underrated story that should give the veteran a second chance. While King isn't a starting option the veteran can provide help on special teams and improve your team's depth at the corner position.

Demone Harris

Atlanta's desperation to fix their pass rush has led the team to hold onto players that clearly didn't fit the team's direction. This includes Harris, who is going to have a difficult time finding a landing spot. If you can't crack Atlanta's 2024 defensive rotation with regularity, your NFL future is in peril.