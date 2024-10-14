4 Observations from Kirk Cousins' Week 6 performance vs. Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts still aren't on the same page
A great night for the Atlanta Falcons tight-end was covered up by a late blunder either by Cousins or Atlanta's receiver. Whether or not you want to listen to the explanations or believe what appeared to happen depends on the fan. It looked as if Pitts gave up on a route late in the game and the broadcast went in on the lack of effort and not giving Cousins a chance.
No matter what the truth of the play is what continues to stand out is a lack of trust. Cousins looks to Pitts only as a third or fourth option. Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and even Ray-Ray McCloud all appear to have more of the quarterback's trust in big spots.
A piece of this is simply a lack of reps and another is Pitts not having enough motor. No matter who was at fault on this one play it has long been an issue with Pitts. Dating back to his first season with Matt Ryan, the tight-end would simply power a route down when he believed the play was close to over. The effort and chemistry with Cousins both need to improve.