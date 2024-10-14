4 Observations from Kirk Cousins' Week 6 performance vs. Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London is this team's primary receiver
Early on there was some question as to whether it was Mooney or London that Cousins had the best chemistry with. While there is no questioning the veteran's faith in Mooney, this team is leaning on Drake London as the primary target. Even in a game completely focused on the rushing attack, London had a touchdown and a handful of big catches to keep drives alive.
Dating back to overtime against the Eagles we have seen the chemistry between the two players grow. London does a great job of finding the open space and showing his number to Cousins. Consistently this has resulted in big plays that move the chains. London could have had two touchdowns on the night if not for a very nice play from the Carolina secondary.
What is so exciting about the growth from Cousins and London is the indication that the best is yet to come. This offense has scored more than 35-points in back-to-back weeks and still, the team hasn't seen the best of Kyle Pitts or Bijan Robinson. London is finally on pace to have an 1,000-yard season and the impact expected since his rookie year.