4 Observations from Kirk Cousins' Week 6 performance vs. Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins can play both the hero and game manager roles well
Against the Saints, Eagles, and Bucs there was a point Kirk Cousins was asked to go put the team on his back. No leaning on the run game and no time to spare, go out and find a way to score and extend or win the game. Each time Cousins has had an answer and the veteran has shown himself more than capable of carrying the offense.
This game was the first time this wasn't asked of Kirk Cousins. He was asked to simply sit back and distribute making plays only to keep the defense honest. A role star quarterbacks have to be able to sit back and play when the situation demands. Cousins played it perfectly after shaking off a rough start.
Yes, there were missed throws at the start of the game but once the offense settled in you couldn't ask for a better finish. Cousins can fit into this offense and help Atlanta win in so many ways. This was further confirmation of just how wise a decision it was for the Falcons to sign the veteran quarterback.