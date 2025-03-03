4 Offseason concerns the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025

3. What will Atlanta do with expiring rookie contracts?

This is likely going to be the last season in Atlanta for both Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier. Both players are set to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season. Pitts has been one of the most frustrating first-round picks in recent Atlanta history. This is quite an accomplishment when you consider the team's recent misses. What makes Pitts so frustrating is how great he was in his rookie year and the talent he has flashed in the time since.

Pitts is inconsistent both in effort and production. If the tight-end has a huge season, you can't give him a top dollar contract and trust the production remains. Kyle continuing to struggle would leave the team little reason to re-sign when it has been such a frustrating fit. It is hard to see a scenario where this isn't Pitts' final season in Atlanta.

Tyler Allgeier cannot be paid what he deserves with a contract due to Bijan Robinson two seasons from now. This leaves the future of both players in question. Could the Falcons move one or both in an effort to add draft picks?