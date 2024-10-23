4 Offseason decisions the Atlanta Falcons are already regretting in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Not bringing back Bud Dupree or Calais Campbell
The Atlanta Falcons pass rush has been one of the worst units the franchise has seen. That is quite an accomplishment in the absolute worst way when you consider the recent history of Atlanta pass rushers. Terry Fontenot allowing Dupree and Campbell to walk without a replacement is already easily one of Atlanta's worst offseason moves.
Not only do you fail to bring back Dupree but you retain Lorenzo Carter in his place. The far worse option who was a complete mess before being placed on IR last week. Campbell and Dupree in veteran roles on their new teams have combined for 4.0 sacks. This total would almost double what the Falcons have gotten as a team in the first seven weeks of the season.
It isn't as much that the Falcons let either veteran walk as it is failing to replace either player. Arnold Ebiketie hasn't taken the leap expected and Lorenzo Carter majorly regressed. The one edge rusher you did attempt to draft was lost to the year due to injury and late trade addition Matthew Judon hasn't lived up to expectations. Two very affordable pass rushers you let walk and now are far worse because of it.