4 Offseason decisions the Atlanta Falcons are already regretting in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's defensive line focused draft
A lot was made of the attention the Falcons gave to the defensive line in their 2024 draft class. A unit that already had exciting young pieces and was anchored by Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. Why the Falcons would opt to pay so much attention to the inside of their defense was odd at the time. The only logical thought was attempting to build the unit out long term and generate a better inside pass rush.
However, the early results have been the absolute worst possible outcome. Atlanta's veterans aren't getting the job done and the rookies cannot get on the field. For much of the season, the entire draft class outside of Penix has failed to be active.
Having a full draft class that can't take the field for much of the season is a problem and folds into our next offseason mistake. The Falcons putting all their draft focus on a position that was believed to be fixed and is still a liability is a giant red flag in their ability to build out this roster. Leading us to the next tough decision the Falcons should have made when they parted ways with Arthur Smith.