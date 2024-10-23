4 Offseason decisions the Atlanta Falcons are already regretting in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Not firing Terry Fontenot with Arthur Smith
This could be viewed as a hot take for a 4-3 team with a very winnable slate ahead. There have been a myriad of free agent wins and great trades by this front office. However, at the end of the day if you cannot restock your roster in the draft you're not going to get far come January. Contenders must have a nice mix of drafted and mercenary talent.
Fontenot has far more misses than hits in his draft history including a long list of questionable first round decisions. Even if you can manage to look past these we get to the quarterback debacle of the past three years.
Even if you blame owner Arthur Blank for pushing Matt Ryan out the back door in favor of chasing Deshaun Watson, Terry Fontenot was a part of the plan. When it failed the Falcons put the fate of two seasons on Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke. This alone was more than enough reason to part ways with the Atlanta GM. Despite his ability to navigate the cap and land free agents those abilities won't matter if you can't draft talent or find the right quarterback.