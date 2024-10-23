4 Offseason decisions the Atlanta Falcons are already regretting in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Drafting and benching Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons aren't an organization with the luxury of spending a first-round pick on a quarterback who is benched for two seasons. As much as the front office might want to sell us on this following in the path of Green Bay and Jordan Love it is completely different.
The first issue is the fact the Packers knew the end was near for Aaron Rodgers. The second is Green Bay was a consistent playoff contender who could afford to throw away a pick in hopes of finding their quarterback of the future. A move that worked out in their favor long term but hurt the team's chances of contending in the next two seasons.
Let's be clear if Penix isn't going to be ready in a season to take over with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, and Allgeier as his primary weapons he isn't worth a first-round pick. If the answer is yes, and the Falcons believe this fully in Penix they should have added a bridge quarterback and given Penix a chance to play in the next two years. The problem isn't with Penix, the issue is spending a top-ten pick on a bench player while your roster has a myriad of needs.