4 Players Atlanta Falcons fans are most excited about heading into 2025

1. Michael Penix Jr.

This will be the almost universal answer when asking Atlanta fans who they are most excited to watch in the 2025 season. Penix's numbers and record don't do the quarterback justice. Both of his losses came in games where the quarterback forced overtime and never again touched the ball. If the defense had played anything close to capable or Raheem Morris doesn't forget how to call timeout the Falcons win both games.

What was so impressive about the rookie quarterback was how confident he was. After rookie mistakes or in impossible situations the moment was never too big for Penix. The quarterback found a way to make a play when the team needed it most. This is exactly the trait you expect from a franchise quarterback.

There was never any question if Penix had the needed ability physically the questions were all mental. Only three games into his career and it is fair to say the bulk of these questions are already answered. Atlanta has every reason to feel they have a top starter in the conference and perhaps the league. What Penix did under such immense pressure in only three games tells you the future is bright in Atlanta.