4 Players Atlanta Falcons fans are most excited about heading into 2025

2. Bijan Robinson

If not for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley both having superhero seasons this was the year the league would have crowned Bijan Robinson. So much of what the back did was not fully appreciated based on what happened to the Falcons down the stretch of the season. Robinson didn't have the benefit of working with Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts.

With Kirk Cousins imploding the entire offense fell on his shoulders and the back lived up to expectations. Robinson carried the Atlanta offense in the second-half of the season. Even when Penix first stepped into the lineup the Falcons asked Robinson to take the lead.

Only in the final two games did we get a glimpse of what this duo could accomplish together. What might the ceiling be for Robinson with Penix under center? The answer to this question is the most exciting aspect of Atlanta's 2025 season. Rarely do we get to see a franchise back and quarterback both on rookie deals at the start what should be their prime seasons.

Bijan Robinson made every improvement Atlanta fans hoped to see after his rookie year. Now the fanbase is left with a full offseason ahead of wondering just how much better Robinson might be with a full season of a capable quarterback.