4 Players Atlanta Falcons fans are most excited about heading into 2025

3. Bralen Trice

Considering what we've seen from the rest of Terry Fontenot's 2024 draft class one would hope that Trice is a starting option. The complete lack of production from the class was consistently noted and pointed to as one of the reasons the team struggled down the stretch of the season. A part of that was due to Bralen Trice missing the entire 2024 season.

The pass rusher had a great shot at landing a starting job considering the lack of options on the roster. This is still the case as we move into the 2025 offseason and consider where Trice might fit. Arnold Ebiketie is the team's best pass rusher, something they are likely to remedy either in free agency or the draft.

Bralen Trice is a piece fans will be excited to see based simply on the unknown. Unlike Robinson or Penix there aren't lofty expectations for the pass rusher. Rather, there is hope Trice will be a missing piece to help solve their defensive issues. Trice shouldn't have any problems finding his way into the rotation considering the team's limited cap space. Moves will be limited with Trice getting his chance to prove to be a part of the solution.