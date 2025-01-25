4 Players Atlanta Falcons fans are most excited about heading into 2025

4. Drake London

Unlike Bijan Robinson, Drake London isn't going to be in the debate at the best of his position. Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and a myriad of other players have far more interesting arguments as to why they belong in the discussion. The receiver position remains loaded and is arguably the easiest high-impact position to solve.

This isn't to take anything away from London, but rather to point out the positional value. This could work in Atlanta's favor as they attempt to re-sign the receiver a season from now. With all of that said, London is going to establish himself as a clear primary receiver in 2025.

We've already seen flashes of just how much trust Penix has in London. The quarterback made it clear that he valued London as the team's primary target. A full season of this level of production could end up in elite numbers that force London into the aforementioned conversation.

London's ceiling has been difficult to gauge with Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Kirk Cousins all limiting what could be accomplished. This should be the first full season we get to see London work with a capable quarterback who is willing to force the ball to his number one target.