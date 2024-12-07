4 players playing their way right off the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These players are pushing themselves right off the Falcons roster.
2. Kyle Pitts' stretches of disappearing will force Falcons to trade him
These past three seasons have been disappointing for Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons. After having one of the best tight-end rookie seasons in NFL history, Pitts has failed to duplicate any of that success.
Bringing in a quarterback appeared to be the missing link in utilizing Pitts' talents. We have seen stretches where that has shown itself but with just one catch for nine yards over his last two games, his disappearing act has reemerged.
Barring an extension, Kyle Pitts will play under his fifth-year option next season. The question is, will it be in Atlanta or somewhere else? If the Falcons want the latter then they will have to trade him with his $11-million fully-guaranteed salary.