4 players playing their way right off the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These players are pushing themselves right off the Falcons roster.
3. David Onyemata's inconsistent play will push Falcons to release him
David Onyemata appeared to be a homerun signing for Terry Fontenot last season. When healthy, he was a game-changer for Ryan Nielsen's defense that often carried the team.
However, this season has not been his best and the Falcons would recoup a significant chunk of cap space by releasing him in the offseason.
The veteran defensive tackle is under contract for one more season but releasing him with a post-June 1 designation will save $10.5M with dead cap hits of $6.5M and $2.5M in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Saving eight figures is a no-brainer for the front office.
The 32-year-old defensive tackle will be looking for a new team in the offseason.