4 players playing their way right off the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
4. Younghoe Koo's inaccuracies will force Falcons to look for a new kicker
Not too long ago, Younghoe Koo was one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. Now, he is in the exact opposite scenario.
Among kickers with at least 25 attempts this season, only Justin Tucker has a lower field-goal percentage in 2024. It is crazy how fast those two once-automatic kickers have fizzled out.
Something you need to consider with Koo is that he plays in an indoor stadium, unlike Tucker. To only make 72.4% of field goals as a member of the Atlanta Falcons is unacceptable.
We know that everyone is rooting for Younghoe to find his footing again (pun intended). No player is easier to root for than the kid from South Korea, but kickers can ruin a season. The Falcons cannot live with a sub-80% kicker, thus Koo could easily be dismissed early in the offseason, even with it only saving $3M.