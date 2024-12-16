4 players the Atlanta Falcons must re-sign this offseason
The players the Falcons cannot let walk in the offseason.
1. Drew Dalman is the Falcons priority free agent
Drew Dalman has been at the center of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line since he was drafted in 2021. He is now in the final year of his rookie contract and the Falcons cannot let him walk.
This is a deal that needs to be finished before the season's end. Center is an underrated position that can wreck an offensive line if not prioritized.
The good news for the Dirty Birds is this isn't a highly-paid position. Creed Humphrey is the only player whose contract has exceeded $55 million. Dalman can't argue for a contract that touches Humphrey's, expect it to be around that $50M range