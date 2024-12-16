4 players the Atlanta Falcons must re-sign this offseason
The players the Falcons cannot let walk in the offseason.
2 of 4
2. KhaDarel Hodge deserves another contract for his special teams prowess
KhaDarel Hodge might be at the center of the season's most memorable moment. He caught a short pass and outran everyone for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Since last season, the reserve receiver has made random plays on offense. He has frequently generated big plays with his underrated strength and speed. One could argue he deserves more playing time in the crowded receiver room.
Ironically, receiver isn't the area he impacts the most, special teams are. He makes so many plays as a kick and punt coverage, which is why he should continue wearing red and black.