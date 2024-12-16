4 players the Atlanta Falcons must re-sign this offseason
The players the Falcons cannot let walk in the offseason.
3 of 4
3. Falcons need to get value out of rehabbed Rondale Moore
While the Falcons didn't give up much to the Cardinals for Rondale Moore (QB Desmond Ridder), they should re-sign him to get some value.
The super speedy wide receiver was supposed to be a primary deep target for Kirk Cousins. He brings sub-4.3 speed to complement the likes of Darnell Mooney and Drake London. In addition, he brings versatility that allows him to be motioned everywhere and even take handoffs.
Assuming he is back to full health, Terry Fontenot needs to offer Moore a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.