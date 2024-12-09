4 players to blame for Atlanta Falcons 4-game losing streak
Falcons have fumbled away their division lead thanks to these players.
2. Kyle Pitts' lack of physicality continues to haunt offense
I have been Kyle Pitts' biggest defender during his career. We have seen moments where he has looked like the player he was as a rookie. But recently, it has been ugly.
At some point, it is hard to defend a player and we have reached that point with Pitts. There have been so many plays through the weeks where his inability to work through contact has cost the Falcons.
Sunday's game against the Vikings is a perfect example. He failed to hold onto two catches that you expect an NFL tight end to make and then dropped the fourth-down pass that would've gone for a garbage-time touchdown.
Time is running out for the highest-drafted tight end in the history of the NFL.