4 players to blame for Atlanta Falcons 4-game losing streak
Falcons have fumbled away their division lead thanks to these players.
3. Falcons #2 cornerback spot has been burned
Mike Hughes was playing well before his injury. The veteran corner made the move back outside for this season and had been an underrated piece for this defense.
However, Sunday's game was ugly for him and Clark Phillips. To be honest, outside of the game against the Chargers, it has been ugly every week.
A.J. Terrell has been incredible recently but it doesn't matter when a team has two elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. This was a position that we were concerned about coming into the season and it has now reared its ugly head.