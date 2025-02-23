4 Players who the Atlanta Falcons need to get rid of this offseason

1. Dee Alford

Atlanta's third corner is a restricted free agent this offseason and one of many pieces the Falcons need to replace in the secondary. The only starters that should retain their positions are A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates. The rest of the secondary should be rebuilt. Looking at the 2024 results no piece needs to be replaced more than Alford.

The corner cost the Falcons in multiple games and didn't show the growth hoped for in a larger role. The biggest example of this was against the Washington Commanders in what was a playoff game for Atlanta. The Falcons winning that game would have sealed their path into the playoffs and given them a chance for a huge step forward in Penix's first season.

While the quarterback was far from perfect, he more than held up his end. The defense couldn't get a stop and whenever Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense needed a play most they simply needed to find where Alford was lined up.

You cannot bring back this level of production even at such a cheap cost. The Falcons need to move on and look to add to the position both in the draft and free agency.