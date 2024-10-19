4 Positions the Falcons will have the inarguable advantage over Seattle
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Geno Smith story is one easy to get behind and root for. A quarterback who was given up on spent five years bouncing around the league competing for backup roles. Rarely when a quarterback is given up on in that fashion are they given a second chance five years down the road. Smith sticking around the league that long after being benched by the Jets was impressive.
Geno is an easy quarterback to root for and the perfect underdog story with the Seahawks. With all of that said, Seattle is going to be at a quarterback disadvantage on Sunday. Kirk Cousins is unquestionably the better and more experienced starter.
Already Cousins has three game-wining drives this season and a long history of leading middling teams to relevance. Geno Smith is a good fit in Seattle and more than capable of making plays against Atlanta's defense. However, with the game on the line, there is one quarterback who has earned more trust and respect and that is Kirk Cousins. Atlanta was able to beat Seattle in their last matchup while starting Marcus Mariota. With a far better starter, the Falcons have the advantage at the most important position on the field.