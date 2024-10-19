4 Positions the Falcons will have the inarguable advantage over Seattle
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson
Neither defense in this matchup has been able to stop the run. They are two of the worst defenses in the league at defending against scrambles or run plays. Seattle ranks just a bit worse than Atlanta but it is really a marginal difference for two teams that must find a way to be better at the line defensively. Stopping Kenneth Walker is going to be a challenge for the Atlanta defense. With the way they are failing to finish plays and often find themselves out of place, Walker is set up for a nice day.
What gives Atlanta the advantage here is the fact they offer two backs with very different styles. Tyler Allgeier is going to punish you for daring to attempt to tackle him. If given open space the third-year back will flash surprising speed and give Atlanta a big play.
Robinson is far more finesse looking for the open lane and attempt to use his elusiveness to make the first man miss. Neither back is averse to contact but it is clear which of them prefers to seek it out. It is a backfield that compliments each other well and gives Atlanta a chance to control this game without asking too much of either player.