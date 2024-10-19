4 Positions the Falcons will have the inarguable advantage over Seattle
By Nick Halden
3. Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons
Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo are both being given their due credit for clutch wins this season. Without either player the Falcons are sitting in a far different position heading into this game. However, how different would things look if not for their starting safeties? It seems each win has been heavily set up or supported by one of both of Atlanta's starting safeties.
They are the primary reason the team's lack of run defense and pass rush hasn't been majorly exposed. Both player's ability to create timely turnovers and wipe away mistakes has to be noted. Their respective skill sets are perfectly set for Geno Smith's mistakes and tendencies when under pressure.
Smith has a faith in his receivers which will often result in plays going off script. Smith buying time and flinging the ball deep to one of his trusted trio of receivers. Bates and Simmons are going to have turnover chances in this game as well as responsibility in playing downhill in run support. Both are going to be key for the Falcons to win this game and continue an impressive streak that would help them retain control of the division.