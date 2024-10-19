4 Positions the Falcons will have the inarguable advantage over Seattle
By Nick Halden
4. Younghoe Koo
Atlanta's kicker is very quickly making an argument as the best at his position. With the Ravens' kicker taking a bit of a step back Koo has forced himself into the conversation. Whether it was burying a career-long against the Saints for a walk-off win or forcing overtime against the Bucs there is a lot to love about Koo's early performance.
What makes Koo so easy to love is the seeming ease with which he buries clutch kicks. It's as if they were extra points in a blowout win with the kicker never showing signs of wavering. Koo is as close to perfection as you're going to find at the position in this league.
Having such a long distance weapon at home unquestionably favors the Falcons. This isn't a shot at Seattle's kicker but rather pointing out the reality Atlanta has at the position. If given an unbiased answer Seattle fans would take Koo on their roster in a heartbeat.
Koo's improved distance has ended the debate about whether or not he belongs in the best in the league conversations. His clutch ability and scoring range both make him an easy inclusion on this list and an advantage the Falcons will carry into every game this season.