4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding behind Michael Penix Jr.

1. Trey Lance

The quarterback's career has been defined by ill-timed injuries and missed opportunities. Before Brock Purdy emerged as a surprise franchise quarterback it was Lance expected to be the future for San Francisco. The raw athletic ability is why Lance was such an interesting prospect and a player San Francisco could be the future of their franchise. However, with Brock Purdy's surprise emergence the team turned the page and Lance ended up landing in Dallas.

It is hard to judge why the Cowboys never gave Lance a chance to start once Dak Prescott was down for the season. Cooper Rush is a solid backup but there was the hope you could give Lance a chance to prove exactly what his ceiling is in this league.

Though practice reps haven't gone as well as expected there is still reason to love Trey's ability and possible ceiling. Lance has the arm and ability to move outside the pocket to run the same playbook as Michael Penix Jr. Whether or not he can execute it is an entirely different story. However, if you're dealing with an injury Lance is a fun wildcard to throw in the lineup and perhaps develop into a solid long-term backup.