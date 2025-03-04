4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are an attractive offseason destination

1. Player's respect of Raheem Morris

Despite finishing the year with a losing record, there isn't any question head coach Raheem Morris still has the respect of his players. The grade Morris was given serves as an example of how much love the coach garners even in a failure of a 2024 season. The head coach has done himself a favor as well with offseason reflection on what improvements can be made.

Morris is willing to improve his time management and fix issues that are holding him back from being the best version of himself. This is the type of energy Arthur Smith lacked often stuck wanting to maintain an approach that clearly wasn't working.

Morris has been a well-respected coach wherever he has landed earning his players' respect. This is the type of head coach you look for in free agency or in the draft process. Yes, it would be ideal to land with a Mike Tomlin or Andy Reid. However, Morris is the next best thing as a young head coach that has a team heading in the right direction. With questionable time and quarterback management, this isn't to say Morris is perfect but rather pointing out the reality of the respect he garners.