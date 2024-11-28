4 reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still NFC South favorites
3. Falcons have the most balanced offense
Whether they want to run or pass, the Atlanta Falcons can do anything they want on offense—something the rest of the division can't say.
With an offensive line that has meshed into one of the best in the league and a duo of running backs that make for the best in the NFL, the Falcons can run through defenses. When gameplans went according to Zac Robinson's plan, he could control games with the ground game.
We all know the talent through the air they have. The balanced group of receivers they have is perfect. Kyle Pitts can make plays from his tight end position, Drake London is excellent at making contested catches, Darnell Mooney provides explosive playmaking, Ray-Ray McCloud is a reliable slot weapon, and Bijan Robinson is one of the league's best receiving backs.
We know that the offense has struggled these past two games but that doesn't mean they can't get back to what they were. The bye week gave them a reset that'll put them back on track.
For the rest of the division, the Panthers are the Panthers, the Saints have inconsistencies with their offensive line, and the Buccaneers are still without a key piece in Chris Godwin. The Falcons have the most offensive talent.