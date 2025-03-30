4 Remaining free agents that could help Atlanta's failing pass rush

As Atlanta's offseason drags on, the biggest concern remains how the team plans to fix the pass rush. One first-round pick isn't going to be enough to fix the lack of depth and provide a star option. Atlanta's best path is likely going to be drafting an edge rusher as well as looking to bring in a mix of veteran options they can easily rotate. The market still has plenty of accomplished options the team can bring in on cheap deals.

What the market lacks is an option Atlanta can sign and rely on for double-digit sacks. The team's best path is now looking at aging veterans who can provide a boost in the team's rotational options. Starting with a former Super Bowl MVP:

Von Miller

Long gone are the days of Von Miller being a dominating force off the edge. When the veteran was at his best, there wasn't a chance of stopping Miller consistently. While the veteran isn't the force he once was, he is still a valuable depth option that would improve Atlanta's rotation. This is where the free agent market is, and it speaks to where Atlanta is in their offseason. Unless a surprise trade happens, the Falcons aren't adding a star edge rusher. Rather, the team should be looking at former stars that can still provide a boost.

Calais Campbell

There is an argument to be made that Calais Campbell was Atlanta's best pass rusher in the 2023 season. Campbell remains a consistent contributor and would be a great potential reunion for the Falcons. What could prevent this from happening is that Campbell likely wants to land with a contender if his playing career is going to continue.

Matthew Judon

Atlanta fans aren't going to be happy with this suggestion, however, look at the remaining options and consider the current Falcons roster. There isn't an argument to be made that Atlanta isn't a better team with Judon back in the rotation. This time with the checked expectations, the pass rusher will be a cheap veteran contributor and not the leading force of the Atlanta pass rush.

John Cominsky

The former Falcon has developed into a solid depth piece and wouldn't have any issues making Atlanta's rotation. A reunion with Cominsky might not grab many headlines, however, it makes the unit better and gives you a chance to move on from the failing pieces currently on the fringe of the roster.