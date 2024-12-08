4 teams (and a dark horse) who could trade for Kirk Cousins during offseason
Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta is in serious doubt.
2. New York Giants' quarterback disasters could end with Kirk Cousins
The New York Giants coaching staff and front office is to be determined. They will likely clear house following another disastrous season.
Knowing the intentions of how this team will approach the quarterback position is impossible. We have to wait to see who they hire. However, fixing the quarterback position has to be done and Kirk Cousins could do just that.
Pursuing a veteran quarterback with the state of the roster might not be the most wise thing to do but considering how handcuffed they were after the Daniel Jones pick, perhaps adding a short-term solution isn't the worst idea.
They could also take the same route the Falcons did by bringing in Cousins and drafting a top quarterback.