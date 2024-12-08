4 teams (and a dark horse) who could trade for Kirk Cousins during offseason
Kirk Cousins' future in Atlanta is in serious doubt.
4. Las Vegas Raiders' desperation make them the most logical Kirk Cousins landing spot
Mark Davis is tired of the ineptitude of his team. The Raiders have yet to do anything for the city of Las Vegas meaning a massive move could be coming for the quarterback-less team.
Kirk Cousins will be one of the biggest names to be had. He has proven he can win and produce, even if things haven't been pretty with the Falcons recently. Kirk Cousins feels like a player the Raiders would pursue.
This is a team that wants to compete during Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers' prime. They are also tired of being the joke of the strong AFC West. Waiting for a rookie quarterback to develop would test the patience of ownership so watch for them to take a chance on someone like Cousins.